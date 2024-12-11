Parbhani Bandh Turns Violent; Police Use Tear Gas and Water Cannons to Disperse Crowd After Stone-Pelting (Video)

Parbhani, Maharashtra (December 11, 2024): A bandh in Parbhani, called to protest the vandalism of a Constitution replica held by a statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, turned violent on Wednesday. The situation escalated as escalated, protesters began pelting stones at shop shutters, vehicles, and residential buildings. Police had to use tear gas to break up the crowd. Protesters were also dispersed with water sprayed from a fire engine.

VIDEO | Maharashtra: Violence in Parbhani during a bandh called in the city.



An unidentified person on Tuesday damaged a replica of the Constitution held by the statue of B R Ambedkar outside Parbhani railway station triggering arson and stone-pelting.#Parbhani… pic.twitter.com/yg4dt3g6gO — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 11, 2024

The protest began in the morning as demonstrators started staging sit-ins on Jintur Marg, Pathri Marg, and Basmat Road. Protesters burnt tyres and blocked traffic. Similar disruptions occurred on other roads across the city.

Parbhani, Maharashtra: Rioters clashed with the police, leading to intense confrontations on the streets. Riot control police and SRPF (State Reserve Police Force) were deployed to control the situation. Several incidents of arson and vandalism were reported, with vehicles being… pic.twitter.com/JUbHwNnTLh — IANS (@ians_india) December 11, 2024

By noon, the mood worsened. Protesters began attacking shop shutters, signage boards, and vehicles, including two-wheelers and four-wheelers, in the Station Road area. They also brought signage onto the streets and set it on fire.

Despite the escalating violence, the police initially remained passive. The situation intensified when a vehicle was vandalised and set on fire. Police then stepped up their response, using force to control the crowd and disperse protesters.

Parbhani, Maharashtra: The situation has worsened in Parbhani, rioters can be seen fleeing upon hearing the sound of a police patrol van. The rioters are armed with sticks and rods, damage to several vehicles, vandalism in shops, and stone pelting on residential buildings pic.twitter.com/cgWNOvTj0C — IANS (@ians_india) December 11, 2024

Clashes continued near the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar statue, where a large crowd refused to leave the area. Protesters targeted police vehicles near the Superintendent of Police's office. Some officers were reportedly attacked with sticks.

WARNING! Visuals May Disturb Some Viewers

Parbhani, Maharashtra: The public pelted stones at a police van, forcing the police personnel to flee with the van to save their lives pic.twitter.com/Le7BV61zuz — IANS (@ians_india) December 11, 2024

Tensions resurfaced as clashes broke out between police and protesters in the Basmat Road area. Authorities called in additional reinforcements to disperse protesters across various parts of the city. Tear gas was deployed in some locations to control the crowd.

What exactly happened in Parbhani?

The unrest began on Tuesday. An unidentified person damaged the Constitution replica placed in the hands of the Ambedkar statue outside the Parbhani railway station. News of the incident spread quickly. Around 200 people gathered near the site and raised slogans in protest. As tensions increased, protesters marched to the railway station at 6pm. There, they dragged the locomotive pilot of the Nandigram Express off the train and assaulted him. Protesters then blocked the railway tracks for more than 30 minutes. This disruption led to halted train services.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) and local authorities intervened to clear the tracks. The train was able to depart by 6.52pm after the area was secured. Protesters are demanding strict action against the person responsible for defacing the Constitution replica. Authorities are working to bring the situation under control as tensions remain high in Parbhani.