Parbhani Bandh: Shutdown Called After Replica of Constitution Book Near Dr BR Ambedkar's Statue Torn (Watch Videos)

Bandh is being called in Parbhani after a person named Sopan Dattarao Pawar on Tuesday, December 10, tore a replica of the Constitution book held by the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar outside Parbhani railway station in Maharashtra, triggering arson and stone-pelting. All markets in the city were closed today following a shutdown call. Traders voluntarily participated in the strike and kept their establishments shut. No shops were seen operating anywhere in the city.

A heavy police presence has been deployed in various areas of Parbhani city. Incidents of tire burning have been reported at several locations, with police forces stationed at each site. Additionally, patrol vehicles have been observed patrolling the city. The police are also working to manage traffic, particularly on the outskirts of the city.

Tension in Parbhani

Parbhani, Maharashtra: A person named Sopan Dattarao Pawar tore the replica of the Constitution book placed in front of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar's statue, leading to a shutdown being called in the city today pic.twitter.com/oVgpsVRlzW — IANS (@ians_india) December 11, 2024

A crowd of around 200 people gathered near the statue after the word spread about the damage caused to the replica of the Constitution and slogans were raised. Stones were hurled and incidents of arson were also reported from the area.

Also Read | Communal Tensions and Political Upheavals: A Recap of 2024 Controversies in Indian Politics.

Visuals From the Incident Site

Sopan Dattarao Pawar (45) tried to vandalise Dr. Ambedkar's statue by pelting stones at it and the artwork of the Constitution in Parbhani, Maharashtra.



As per the latest news, the police have arrested him. pic.twitter.com/A8cCDN9dYD — ZORO (@BroominsKaBaap) December 10, 2024

Meanwhile, protesters suddenly rushed towards the railway station around 6 pm. Some demonstrators pulled down the locomotive pilot of the Nandigram Express train and roughed him up, reported news agency PTI. They blocked the railway tracks for over 30 minutes before being evicted by Government Railway Police (GRP) and local police personnel.

The train finally left the Parbhani station around 6:52 PM. Protesters demanded strict action against the person responsible for damaging the replica of the Constitution and sought protection for all statues of national leaders. The situation is peaceful now, the official added. Followers of B R Ambedkar have called for a bandh.