Communal Tensions and Political Upheavals: A Recap of 2024 Controversies in Indian Politics

The year 2024 has been a wild ride for India, filled with a bunch of controversies and events that have really shaken things up in the country. We've seen some serious ethnic violence in Manipur and major court rulings, like the one that got rid of the Electoral Bond scheme. It's been a mix of rising communal tensions, political chaos, and big protests.

Remarks from politicians during the Lok Sabha elections have added even more fuel to the fire, and events like the violence in Haldwani and the comeback of farmers' protests show just how tough things are for marginalized groups. As the year comes to an end, let's have a look back at the most talked about controversies in India in the political background.

Manipur Ethnic Violence:

The ongoing ethnic clashes in Manipur have escalated into a significant controversy, with hundreds killed and widespread violence reported. Criticism has been directed at the state government for its inadequate response and alleged complicity in fueling divisions between communities. The Supreme Court intervened, highlighting the police's failure to manage the situation, and called for investigations into the violence.

Electoral Bond Scheme Struck Down

In a landmark ruling, the Supreme Court declared the Electoral Bond scheme unconstitutional, citing it as arbitrary and a violation of the right to information. This decision has major implications for political funding transparency and has sparked debates about corruption and accountability in electoral processes.

Rahul Gandhi's Solider Comment

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections saw several controversial remarks from political leaders, including Prime Minister Modi's comments likening opposition leaders to performing "mujra" to appease their vote bank, and Rahul Gandhi's assertion that Modi created "two types of soldiers" in the army based on socio-economic status. These statements led to complaints filed with the Election Commission, highlighting the charged political atmosphere.

Demolition Of An Illegal Madrasa

Clashes erupted in Haldwani, Uttarakhand, following the demolition of an illegal madrasa, resulting in four deaths and over 100 injuries. The incident prompted severe measures from authorities, including internet shutdowns and shoot-at-sight orders against rioters, raising concerns about state responses to communal tensions.

Farmers' Protests Resurge

A renewed wave of protests by farmers in Punjab and Haryana emerged in 2024, demanding better Minimum Support Prices (MSP) and loan waivers. This resurgence reflects ongoing discontent with agricultural policies and economic conditions affecting rural communities, echoing earlier protests that had significant political repercussions

EVM Hack Allegation

Recently, the Assembly election took place in Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Haryana, and Jammu and Kashmir, in which the NDA alliance won in Haryana and Maharashtra, and the INDIA alliance parties won in Jharkhand and Jammu and Kashmir. Post the loss in Maharashtra and Haryana, the INDIA alliance parties opposed the EVM election and claimed that the EVM is hacked and pushed to have polls on ballot paper.

In Maharashtra, the Mahayuti led by BJP had a landslide victory; the MVA claimed that there is an EVM scam and then filed a plea in the SC. However, the court rejected the plea, stating that when you lose, the EVM is hacked, and when you win, the EVM is properly working; this is not fair.