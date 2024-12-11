Mohan Babu Hospitalised: Veteran Telugu Actor Admitted to Hyderabad Private Hospital Following Family Dispute

Veteran Telugu actor Mohan Babu was hospitalised after his health deteriorated due to several tensions within his family. According to the news9live report the actor is admitted to the private hospital in Hyderabad's Gachibowli area.

The 78-year-old actor disputes with his son Manchu Manoj, who is accused of assaulting a reporter from TV9 Telugu, who suffered an injury and fractured cheekbone. The assault on the journalist took place on Tuesday night when tensions escalated at his Jalpally residence.

Mohan Babu Hospitalised

Veteran Actor Mohan Babu Hospitalized After “Multitasking” Feat: Family Drama, Media Assault, and a Health Scare



In what can only be described as a plot twist befitting his cinematic legacy, veteran actor Mohan Babu managed to pack a punch—quite literally—before landing himself… pic.twitter.com/YUqWBFDkWs — Sudhakar Udumula (@sudhakarudumula) December 11, 2024

Son Manchu Manoj attempted to enter his family home but was confronted by security personnel. Mohan Babu was also reported assaulting a journalist who was present at the scene to cover the story. Local police registered a case against Mohan Babu under sections 173, 176, 118(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police also seized arms from the duo Jalpalli residence as a part of the ongoing investigation.

Rachakonda Commissioner of Police has issued notices to the actor in connection to the assault and asked him to appear before them at 10.30 am today. Protesting the attack on TV9 journalist, senior scribes have called for a protest at Film Nagar chamber at 11 am on Wednesday and are demanding an unconditional apology from the actor.