Parbhani: Four arrested for submitting fake certificate in police constable recruitment

Four individuals have been arrested by the police for allegedly deceiving the State government by submitting a counterfeit earthquake-affected person certificate during the 2021 police constable recruitment in the town.

The main suspect, Tukaram Taterao Fafagire (25), along with his father Taterao Tukaram Fafagire, both residents of Shekapurwadi in Udgir tehsil of Latur district, has been identified. Pawan Nagorao Gaikwad and his father Nagorao Shivram Gaikwad, also known as Nagu, from Sawangi in Latur tehsil, aided in the act of cheating. Pawan, currently serving as a police constable in Latur, is currently fulfilling the role of a bodyguard for the Latur collector. All four individuals were apprehended by the Parbhani police on Tuesday night and were presented in court on Wednesday.

Tukaram and his father have been placed under police custody for a period of five days, while the Gaikwads have been sent to the district jail under magisterial custody. Tukaram had initially been selected in a mass recruitment process, but his appointment was delayed due to the verification of his documents. During the verification process, it was discovered that Tukaram was involved in fraudulent activities, leading to his guilt being proven.

According to a press release from the district police, a large-scale police recruitment campaign was conducted two years ago. During this process, Tukaram submitted a certificate stating that he was the adopted son of Anusayabai Gyandev Maske, a legitimate victim of an earthquake, residing in Mudgad Ekoji, Latur.

However, during the verification, it was found that she has not adopted any child nor knows the Fafagires. A statement of Anusayabai was recorded by the police during the verification process.

Acting Deputy Superintendent Prakash Rathod conducted the verification process as per the instructions of Superintendent of Police Ragsudha R. A case was registered against the four individuals at Nava Mondah police station based on a complaint filed by Police Inspector Rathod. The case was registered under sections 420, 468, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).