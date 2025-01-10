Parbhani: Somnath Suryavanshi’s Family Rejects Rs 10 Lakh Compensation, Demands Justice

The family of Somnath Suryavanshi has declined the Rs 10 lakh compensation offered by the state government. Revenue department officials visited the Suryavanshi family on Wednesday to hand over the cheque. However, the family refused to accept it, saying they would not accept any compensation until justice is served.

Suryavanshi was arrested by Parbhani police following violence that erupted after the desecration of a replica of the Indian Constitution near Dr. BR Ambedkar's statue in December last year. He was one among 50 persons that Parbhani police arrested between December 11 and December 12. He died on December 15 while in judicial custody at Parbhani district prison.

During the winter session of the assembly, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a judicial probe into the incident and also promised Rs 10 lakh from the Chief Minister's relief fund for the family. On Wednesday, a team from the revenue department visited the Suryavanshi family to deliver the compensation cheque. However, the family refused to accept it.

"We are grateful for the assistance sent by the Chief Minister. However, we will not accept it until the police officers responsible for my brother's death are charged with culpable homicide and punished. An FIR has not even been filed in this case yet. We hope that the FIR is registered soon and that the family receives justice," said Premnath Suryavanshi.

The death of Somnath Suryavanshi has triggered widespread outrage. Political leaders including Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, NCP (SP) Chief Sharad Pawar, and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi founder Prakash Ambedkar visited the family’s residence and demands a swift investigation into the matter. Ambedkar also met with CM Fadnavis on the issue.