Parbhani Violence : Congress Leaders Demand Action, Slam State Government's Handling of Crisis

Violence in Maharashtra's Parbhani city has sparked sharp reactions from Congress leaders, with MPs Varsha Gaikwad and Praniti Shinde criticizing the state government's handling of the situation.

Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad condemned the violence and the attack on the statue of Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar, calling for immediate action against those responsible. "Action should be taken against those who vandalized the statue of Baba Saheb Ambedkar in Parbhani," Gaikwad said.

She also slammed the state government for its response to the unrest, noting that a curfew had been imposed in the city without restoring peace. "The Mahayuti government should take responsibility for the current situation in Parbhani. They are showing that they are anti-constitution," Gaikwad added, accusing the ruling government of failing to uphold the values enshrined in the Constitution. She further criticized the authorities for their approach to law enforcement, stating, "They have failed to restore peace in Parbhani city. They should not register false cases."

Echoing Gaikwad's sentiments, Congress MP Praniti Shinde condemned the violence and pointed out the hypocrisy of the BJP government. "We condemn the incident that happened in Parbhani city. The two faces of BJP have been exposed. On one hand, they are celebrating 75 years of independence, while on the other, they are insulting the Constitution of India," Shinde remarked.

In response to the violence, Special Inspector General of Nanded, Shahaji Umap, stated on Thursday that around 50 people had been arrested, and 8 cases had been filed in connection with the unrest in Parbhani city, which occurred late on December 11. Umap clarified that all the arrests were made at the scene of the incident, adding that a deputy superintendent of police and nine other police personnel had sustained minor injuries during the violence. "So far, 8 cases have been registered at different police stations. We have arrested 50 people so far in this regard.

While bringing the situation under control, after the stone pelting yesterday afternoon, we nabbed these people. It is incorrect that we arrested a few people during the combing operation last night. All the arrests so far have been made at the spot of the incident," Umap said.