Parbhani Violence: 35-Year-Old Man Arrested for Riots Dies in Judicial Custody

Parbhani, Maharashtra (December 15, 2024): A 35-year-old man, arrested in connection with the December 11 riots and arson in Parbhani over the desecration of a constitution replica, died in judicial custody on Sunday morning.

The deceased, identified as Somnath Vyankat Suryavanshi, was living in a rented room at Shankarnagar in Parbhani’s Mondha area. He was arrested in one of seven cases related to rioting and arson and was accused number 20 in the case registered by the New Mondha police.

According to Deputy Inspector General of Police (Nanded) Shahaji Umap, Suryavanshi complained of severe chest pain early Sunday. He was taken to the district civil hospital by jail authorities, where doctors declared him dead. Parbhani’s officiating Superintendent of Police Yashant Kale confirmed that Suryavanshi had been in police custody for two days following his arrest before being transferred to the district jail under judicial custody.

The police FIR stated that, on the night of December 11, around 50 identified suspects and 300 to 400 unidentified individuals were booked for rioting, arson, and related offences. Suryavanshi was among the identified suspects.

A local crime branch team had initially arrested Suryavanshi, and he was later handed over to the area police station. After being produced before a court on December 12, he was remanded to police custody until December 14, after which he was shifted to the jail.

Parbhani city’s sub divisional police officer (SDPO) Dinkar Dambale confirmed the death around 7 AM on Sunday. The cause of death is under investigation.

The custodial death of Somnath Suryawanshi — a Bhim Sainik belonging to the Wadar community — in Parbhani is gut wrenching, sickening and intolerable to say the least.



Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) Chief Prakash Ambedkar condemned the custodial death on X, calling it "gut-wrenching" and "intolerable."

"The custodial death of Somnath Suryawanshi — a Bhim Sainik belonging to the Wadar community — in Parbhani is gut wrenching, sickening and intolerable to say the least. What is more intolerable that his death happened in judicial custody despite his bail application being approved! Since his death happened in judicial custody, our lawyers will be urging the Court that the postmortem (CT scan, MRI, forensic and pathological) examination takes place in a government hospital which has a forensic department, and that the postmortem is filmed and undertaken by both the forensic and pathology department. We will FIGHT FOR JUSTICE," VBA chief on X.