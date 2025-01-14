Parli Bandh Called After Walmik Karad Remanded to 14 Days Judicial Custody, Charged Under MCOCA in Beed Sarpanch Murder Case

Walmik Karad has been remanded in judicial custody for 14 days. The court has also imposed the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in the Beed Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh murder case. Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has produced him before the MCOCA court. The imposition of MCOCA on Karad has created significant unrest in Beed, with his supporters calling for a bandh in Parli. Since morning, tensions have been high as Karad's supporters have become increasingly aggressive.

A large group of supporters gathered outside the Parli police station and near Rani Laxmibai Tower, including Karad's mother. Most shops in the area remained closed today, and those that were initially open were forced to shut down after the court's decision. The supporters intensified their protests, demanding justice for Karad.

Walmik Karad Supporters Held Protest in Parli

Karad’s mother, Parubai, along with his wife, Manjiri Karad, and daughter-in-law, also staged a protest in front of the Parli City Police Station. Meanwhile, activists in Karad’s native Pangri village and other areas of Beed blocked roads and burned tyres to express their anger.

Some supporters climbed a tower in front of the police station to register their protest. Karad's mother has publicly appealed for justice for her son. The situation escalated further when a woman attempted self-immolation by pouring petrol on herself during a protest in Beed. This led to heightened tensions in the area, prompting the police to increase security measures to maintain law and order.

Meanwhile, Walmik Karad faces multiple charges, including his alleged involvement in the murder of Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh and the windmill extortion case. The CID is set to conduct a face-to-face interrogation of Karad and the other accused. After today’s court hearing, Karad was transferred to Beed Jail, where he will remain in judicial custody. He is expected to be formally charged under MCOCA tomorrow and produced before the Kej District and Sessions Court.