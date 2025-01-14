Parli Bandh: Protests Erupt After Walmik Karad Charged Under MCOCA in Santosh Deshmukh Murder Case; Supporters Block Roads and Attempt Self-Immolation

Walmik Karad, who is linked to the Santosh Deshmukh murder case and an extortion matter, has been charged under the Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA). This move has sparked protests from his supporters in Parli. As soon as the MCOCA was invoked, several supporters blocked roads, burned tires, and called for a bandh in the Parli.

Karad's mother, 75-year-old Parubai Karad, has been on a hunger strike since morning. She has made an emotional plea, saying, "Pour kerosene on me and set me on fire." Despite attempts by others to convince her to drink water, she has remained firm in her protest.

Supporters of Karad also attempted self-immolation. Outside the Beed city police station, two activists poured petrol on themselves in protest. The situation caused a brief panic but was quickly controlled when other supporters intervened. Police acted swiftly, seizing the petrol bottles and preventing any untoward incidents.

Karad's supporters are demanding that the charges against him be dropped. The protests have caused tension in the area, with people chanting for justice and the removal of the charges. The situation remains tense as the protests continue.