Navi Mumbai: Passengers Push Back 12 Coaches of Local Train to Rescue Trapped Man at Vashi Station, Video Goes Viral

A heartening display of humanity unfolded at Vashi railway station on the Harbour Line when a passenger became trapped under a train. As the train arrived, the individual attempted to cross the tracks and got stuck under the wheels. In a remarkable act, passengers on the platform united to push back 12 coaches to free him.

Railway officials confirmed the incident and urged commuters to utilize subways and foot overbridges for safety.

The viral video on social media depicts passengers pushing the train coaches to rescue the trapped passenger. Despite their efforts, the panvel-bound train halted before reaching Vashi station as emergency brakes were applied.

The video, shared by user Cat_of_Culture, captured the collaborative rescue effort. " When I recorded this, people were just pushing randomly. Later, everybody collaborated and pushed at the same time and it worked," wrote the user. Some Redditors wanted to know if the person was alive. Cat_Of_Culture responded that the man escaped with minor injuries.

The incident, often referred to as the "spirit of Mumbai/Navi Mumbai," showcases the resilience and compassion of the community. CCTV footage revealed the man's attempt to cross the tracks as the train approached.