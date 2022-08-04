Patra Chawl Scam: Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha Raut summoned by ED, ordered to appear for questioning tomorrow

Varsha Raut, wife of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Varsha Raut has been summoned by ED in the Patra Chawl land case. Varsha Raut has been ordered to appear at the ED office tomorrow at 11 am for questioning. Earlier in January, Varsha Raut appeared at the ED office for questioning.She was interrogated by the ED officials for about three and a half to four hours.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has been remanded till August 8 by the ED. The ED alleged in the court that Raut was not giving information about the transactions done through the account of Raut's wife Varsha.

As per the probe agency, Raut and his family members are the direct beneficiaries of the proceeds of crime. However, Raut's counsel Ashok Mundargi said that all the allegations levelled against his client were baseless and vague.

On his part, Raut has termed the entire matter as vendetta politics by the Centre.