Pawar home attack: Lawyer detained, 100 arrested

Mumbai, April 8 Mumbai Police late on Friday detained lawyer Gunratan Sadavarte, who is at the forefront of the state transport employees' agitation, and arrested at least 100 more in connection with the shock attack on the home of Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar, officials said.

The Gamdevi Police whisked off Sadavarte while Yellowgate Police have carried out the other arrests.

An FIR has been lodged against 100 protesters against for rioting and conspiracy, among other charges.

The development came against the backdrop of the 'surgical strike' on Pawar's Silver Oaks bungalow in south Mumbai, which stunned the national political circles.

The attack by the staffers of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation agitating since November came a day after the Bombay High Court directed them to join duties by April 22.

