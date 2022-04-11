Pawar home attack: Lawyer's police custody extended by 2 days

Mumbai, April 11 A Mumbai court on Monday extended the police custody of activist-lawyer Gunratan Sadavarte, one of the prime accused in the attack on NCP supremo Sharad Pawar's residence, by 2 days till Wednesday, officials said here.

Sadavarte, the lawyer of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), was arrested in connection with the April 8 attack.

Another 109 persons, mostly MSRTC staffers, were also nabbed for the incident and sent to 14 days judicial custody by the Esplanade Magistrate Court.

Accused of making inflammatory speeches at a MSRTC meeting among other things, Sadavarte was sent to 2 days police custody on Saturday which has been extended by 2 more days.

The Maharashtra government has ordered an enquiry into the episode that stunned political circles and sparked a huge row between the Maha Vikas Aghadi and Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party.

Transport Minister Anil Parab on Sunday indicated that those MSRTC staffers found guilty in the attack would be sacked from service, even as the Mumbai Police came under severe fire for allegedly ignoring intelligence inputs warning of the possible violence at least 4 days before it occurred, and several officers have been shunted out.

