Pawar Vs. Pawar: Maharashtra's Political Drama Shifts Focus to Nationalist Congress Party

Maharashtra: Following the dramatic conclusion of the Shiv Sena battle, all eyes now turn to the second act of Maharashtra's political drama - the fate of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The party faces crucial decisions from both the Election Commission and the Legislative Assembly Speaker regarding its electoral symbol and the disqualification of some of its MLAs.

The recent ruling by Speaker Rahul Narwekar in favor of the Eknath Shinde faction over the Shiv Sena symbol has brought cheer to the Ajit Pawar camp within the NCP. However, the Uddhav Thackeray faction is challenging the verdict in the Supreme Court, adding an element of uncertainty.

This development has also heightened apprehensions within the NCP leadership, as the Election Commission's verdict on the party's symbol and MLAs could come any day. The commission concluded its hearing on December 8, and a month has passed since then. It is unclear whether the party's emblem and leadership will remain with Ajit Pawar or shift to Sharad Pawar.

Narwekar, meanwhile, has established a timetable for hearing the NCP's petitions. Arguments will begin on January 16, followed by cross-examination of witnesses on January 20. Final arguments from both factions are scheduled for January 25 and 27. Narwekar, similar to his Shiv Sena decision, might take additional time to deliver the verdict. While January 31 is the official deadline, the announcement could be delayed until February 10.

Only time will tell how this intricate political play will unfold, but one thing is certain: the future of the NCP and its leadership hinge on the upcoming rulings.