PCMC takes action to curb dengue spread, targets breeding sites

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) is implementing significant measures to curb the spread of dengue in the city. The efforts have been intensified following a survey that identified 1,425 households with a high presence of dengue mosquitoes. Owners of potential breeding sites have been issued notices, and penalties amounting to 52 thousand rupees have been levied on five individuals to deter such practices, as per the reports.

The health department carried out a comprehensive survey of containers between June 1 and July 8, inspecting a total of 102,447 houses. Among them, mosquito larvae were discovered in 1,425 households. Additionally, 273 permanent mosquito breeding sites and 494 temporary mosquito breeding sites were identified. Furthermore, a total of 1,072 containers were emptied as part of the preventive measures.

The municipal corporation is actively conducting surveys at different construction sites throughout the city. Following the inspections, notices are being issued to the responsible parties. According to the latest reports, there have been 1,014 individuals with symptoms resembling dengue since June.