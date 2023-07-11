People of Maharashtra will give strong response to BJP for political fraud: Mallikarjun Kharge

Senior Congress leaders from Maharashtra discussed the political situation in the wake of the split in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) with the party leadership here and said the people will give a strong response to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the political fraud it has committed in the state.

The party also decided to launch its Lok Sabha poll campaign from Wednesday onwards and assigned the responsibility of each parliamentary constituency to its senior leaders, who will take out a padayatra in September in every district and a bus yatra later in November or December.

The Congress has now emerged as the largest opposition party in Maharashtra and staked claim to the post of Leader of Opposition in the assembly, but a decision is yet to be taken formally on the issue. Congress leaders are discussing the aftermath of the NCP split and how it will affect the party's prospects in the state ahead of Lok Sabha elections.

Party president Mallikarjun Kharge and former chief Rahul Gandhi were present during the meeting at the AICC headquarters here. The BJP has hurt the self-respect of Maharashtra by using its washing machine. The Congress party will give a befitting reply to this political fraud. The people of Maharashtra will give a strong political response to the continuous attacks on the mandate by the BJP, Kharge said in a tweet in Hindi. Our leaders and workers will help the people of Maharashtra get back their government. We have always maintained our place in the minds of the people of Maharashtra. We will further strengthen the glorious relationship between Maharashtra and the Congress, he said.

