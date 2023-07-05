People of Maharashtra won't forgive Ajit Pawar says, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari rallied his support behind NCP chief Sharad Pawar amid the political turmoil in Maharashtra. Sharad Pawar is the founder of NCP. It is only a matter of time before the (NCP) number game is clear but the people of Maharashtra won't forgive what the supporters of Ajit Pawar have done said Pramod Tiwari. As the Maharashtra political drama rumbles on, the split factions of the Nationalist Congress Party will meet on Wednesday in a show of strength. NCP chief Sharad Pawar has called for a meeting of MLAs as well as other party workers at 11am at the Y B Chavan Centre at Nariman Point. Meanwhile, deputy CM Ajit Pawar has summoned all the legislators at 1 pm to the Mumbai Education Trust in Bandra.

The separate meetings could be a turning point in the battle for the ‘real’ NCP. Sharad Pawar on Monday expelled MPs Sunil Tatkare and Praful Patel for “anti-party activities”. Nine other NCP leaders have also joined the Maharashtra government as ministers. In a surprise move on July 2nd NCP leader Ajit Pawar who was also the Maharashtra Leader of Opposition joined the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in Maharashtra and took oath as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister. The move by NCP chief Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar, which also saw eight other NCP MLAs joining the Shinde-Fadnavis government, came amid efforts by opposition parties to forge unity to take on the BJP in the next year's Lok Sabha polls.The first cabinet meeting of the three-parties coalition between Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, BJP and NCP led by Ajit Pawar was held at Mantralaya, where portfolio distribution was discussed.