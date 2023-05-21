"People won't suffer": Ajit Pawar backs RBI's decision to withdraw 2000 rupees notes

Opposition leaders on Saturday alleged that RBI's decision to withdraw Rs 2,000 notes was one of the cascading effects of the "ill-planned demonetisation move" in 2016. But Ajit Pawar said people will not suffer on account of it. As the RBI announced on Friday that the notes of Rs 2,000 denomination could be exchanged in banks till September 30, leader of opposition Ajit Pawar claimed it would not create inconvenience for people like the demonetisation phase.

"When demonetisation was announced, government had claimed it was being done to expose black money and fight against terrorism. People suffered because of it. Now they will have to go to banks again to exchange notes. But unlike last time, there is time till September-end for people to exchange them and I do not think people will suffer like last time."Ajit questioned RBI's decision, though. "It is the duty of RBI or Central government to give reasonable justification for the move," he said. While Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said the Modi government was "playing games with the economy" and Aaditya Thackeray said an explanation from the was needed along with a study of the effect of demonetisation, ex-finance minister and NCP state president Jayant Patil said introduction of the Rs 2,000 notes had been a mistake of the government.