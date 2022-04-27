Petrol-diesel prices in Maha to come down? decision in tomorrow's cabinet meeting

The state government is working to reduce petrol and diesel prices in the state. A proposal is likely to be tabled at tomorrow's cabinet meeting on whether petrol prices in the state can be reduced.

Raising the issue of tax on petrol and diesel, the state government has alleged that petrol-diesel prices have gone up. Now, after Modi's criticism of the states, the government is considering lowering the rates for petrol and diesel. The issue is likely to come up for discussion in tomorrow's cabinet meeting. It will also look at whether petrol and diesel prices can be reduced by one rupee.

Meanwhile, the Center and the state governments have come face to face over petrol and diesel prices. Prime Minister Narendra Modi today raised the issue of tax on petrol and diesel in a meeting on covid and accused the state government of pushing up petrol and diesel prices. However, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has strongly reacted to the economic treatment being meted out to Maharashtra which has made the biggest contribution to the development of a country. The Chief Minister also said that it is necessary to make this clear so that the citizens know the facts.

Maharashtra gets 5.5 per cent of central tax. Maharashtra's share in total direct tax is 38.3 per cent. Maharashtra collects the highest GST of 15% in the country. Combining both direct taxes and GST, Maharashtra ranks first in the country. Despite this, the state still owes about Rs 26,500 crore in GST arrears.