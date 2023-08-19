"Phule-Shahu-Ambedkar are my gods; haven't seen Saraswati and Sharada Devi," says Chhagan Bhujbal

"Some people say that you've been here and there. But, no matter where I go, I can't leave behind the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Phule, Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj, and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar," stated Minister Chhagan Bhujbal.

He made these remarks at an event in Nashik. During this event, Chhagan Bhujbal once again critiqued Sambhaji Bhide, who frequently engages in controversial statements.

"For us, Mahatma Phule, Savitribai Phule, Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil, and Raosaheb Thorat opened the doors of education. Some may prefer Saraswati Devi, while others may admire Sharada Devi. But, we haven't seen them or received education from them. These great personalities provided us with education. That's why they are my gods, and you should also have your gods," said Bhujbal.

"When you look at those whose pictures you put up, how many schools have they established? How many people have they educated? "If they have educated, why haven't they educated everyone? These issues need to come before your eyes," said Chhagan Bhujbal.

"Sambhaji Bhide's name is Manohar Kulkarni, creating confusion among people. Actually, the Brahmin community should not take offence. But, in the Brahmin community, they do not use the names Sambhaji or Shivaji. However, the name Sambhaji Bhide was intentionally chosen," criticized Chhagan Bhujbal.