Pimpri-Chinchwad Accident: School Bus Collides with Luxury Car on BIT Road, Two Students Injured (Watch Video)

A school bus collided with a luxury car on BIT Road in Pimpri-Chinchwad on Monday, resulting in minor injuries to two students. The accident occurred around 12:30 p.m. when the bus, carrying 15 students, was hit by the high-speed luxury car. The two injured students were treated at the scene and did not require hospitalisation.

#WATCH | Maharashtra | A School Bus carrying 15 students collided with a car at BIT road in Pimpri-Chinchwad pic.twitter.com/M7odp7iGxN — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2024

According to Pimpri-Chinchwad ACP Sachin Hire, the bus driver has been taken into custody, while the car driver is receiving treatment for injuries. Police are investigating the incident and have reviewed CCTV footage to determine the cause of the collision.

"15 students and one attendant were present in the bus which met an accident with a car on BIT road in front of the auto cluster. 15 students and 1 attendant were present on the bus, 2 students had minor injuries and all are safe. Both the drivers have fled, and our team are searching for them... We are doing primary investigation and we will come to conclusion after seeing CCTV footage," Hire said.