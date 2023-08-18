Pimpri Chinchwad: Black magic ritual in YCM hospital sparks concerns

In an unexpected turn of events, concerns have arisen over the use of black magic rituals for treating patients at Pimpri Chinchwad's Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital. Despite the presence of security personnel, police, and medical staff, an individual openly practised witchcraft, chanting incantations in the hospital premises on Friday morning (18th). The incident has raised questions about the promotion of superstition in a city hailed as a Smart City.

Situated in Sant Tukaram Nagar, the YCM Hospital boasts 750 beds and caters to patients from across Maharashtra, including the Pune district. The city of Pimpri Chinchwad, often referred to as the twin city of Pune, is on a trajectory toward becoming a metro city, closely aligned with progress and scientific advancements.

However, the incident of patients allegedly being subjected to black magic rituals within the hospital has sparked concern. The possibility of exploiting vulnerable and underprivileged patients through such practices is a worrying prospect that cannot be overlooked.