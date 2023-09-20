Pimpri-Chinchwad: Maharashtra ATS arrests three Bangladeshi nationals for illegal stay in Moshi

The Maharashtra Anti-terrorism Squad (ATS) took into custody three Bangladeshi nationals in Borhadewadi, Moshi, on charges of residing illegally in India. The individuals, identified as Sukantha Sudhir Bagchi (21), Nayan Bindu Bagchi (22), and Samrat Balai Bala (22), hail from Madaripur, Bangladesh.

During their arrest, the ATS seized three Aadhaar cards, a PAN card, four mobile phones, and Bangladeshi currency. A case has been registered at the MIDC Bhosari police station under the Foreign Nationals Act, the Passport Act, and the Passport (Entry into India) Foreign Nationals Rules, marking a significant move against illegal immigration.