Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Budget: No New Announcements, Plan Worth Rs. 8000 Crore

Pimpri: Chief Accounts and Financial Officer of Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Pravin Jain on Tuesday presented a draft budget of Rs 5,842 crore for the upcoming financial year 2024-25, including centrally sponsored schemes, to administrator Shekhar Singh. This budget has given a fillip to the old schemes. With a balance of Rs 1,149.59 crore, the budget focuses on the empowerment of old schemes. The civic body is relying on grants from the central and state governments. The emphasis is on increasing income.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has been under administrative rule for the last two years, there is no elected committee. The meeting began at 11 a.m. today. Chief Accounts Officer Praveen Jain presented the budget to Administrator Shekhar Singh. This is the 42nd budget of additional commissioners, Pradeep Jambhale Patil and Ulhas Jagtap. The budget was immediately approved by administrator Shekhar Singh. Therefore, the implementation of this budget will start from April 1, 2024. Since it is an 'election year', this budget has avoided the burden of the tax hikes on Pimpri-Chinchwad residents. Without exception, no new announcements have been made. The PMC has prepared a 'road map' in the budget on how to increase the revenue of the civic body. Revenue is expected to increase by enabling traditional financial sources such as property tax, GST, and construction development charges.

Infrastructure and bridges, metro

Funds have been earmarked for this purpose while focusing on infrastructure, water supply, and transport on priority. The budget focused on completing ongoing water supply, sewage projects, and flyovers. No new projects have been suggested except Moshi Hospital, Pimpri Dairy Farm Bridge, Sangvi Bridge, and administrative building, Nigdi to Metro, Green Bridge, City Centre, and Moshi Stadium. Priority will be given on a PPP basis.

Features of the budget

1) Rs 1833.48 crore for various development works

2) Rs 1,898 crore for the urban poor

3) Rs 200.54 crore for development works at the regional level

4) Water Supply Special Fund Rs 269 crore

5) Amrut Yojana Provision 30 crore 38

6) Funds for Swachh Bharat Mission

7) Smart City Provision Rs 50 crore

8) Rs 65.21 crore for Divyang Welfare Scheme

9) Rs 10 crore for anti-encroachment system

10) Land Acquisition Provision Rs 100 crore

11) Removal of encroachments Rs 10 crore

12) Rs 50 crore for metro

