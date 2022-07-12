Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation ward formation dispute is now in SC

Pimpri: The controversy over the formation of wards for the forthcoming general elections of Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has now reached the Supreme Court. Former Standing Committee Chairman Vilas Madigeri has appealed to the Supreme Court. The petition will be heard on Tuesday.

BJP has alleged that there was confusion and political interference in the ward formation of NMC. There is a challenge petition in the Supreme Court regarding the decision taken by the state government. Pimpri-Chinchwad's application has been filed in this petition. Meanwhile, a complaint was lodged with the Governor and the State Election Commission, Election Commission of India, alleging that the ward would be demolished before the draft ward structure was published. The draft ward structure was announced without noticing it. As reported by the State Election Commission, it did not materialize after registering objections in time and presenting its side in the hearing.

Vilas Madigeri said, "We are fighting against the chaotic administration for wrongdoing and irregularities through the municipal corporation. The dispute has now reached the apex court of the country. Evidence has been submitted that the voter lists were tampered with incorrectly. The petition has been filed by the Supreme Court."