Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Cracks Down on Illegal Bars and Hookah Parlours (Watch Video)

Following a story published by LokmatTimes.com, the Pimpri-Chinchwad civic administration has taken strict action against illegal bars and pubs serving liquor and hookah beyond permissible hours. The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and Pimpri-Chinchwad police have served notices to nearly all major establishments operating illegally within their jurisdiction.

https://t.co/NPJKvW17en Impact: Pimpri Chinchwad civic administration initiate crackdown on illegal bars and hookah parlors after https://t.co/NPJKvW17en story published on August 10 highlighting hotels serving alcohol and banned hookah till 4:30 am and beyond. pic.twitter.com/Ynuc9MeM11 — saheer shaikh (@sahirshaikh777) August 14, 2024

LokmatTimes.com reported on a sting operation at the Top 87 restaurant at Bhonwde Chowk in the Ravet area of Pune, which was serving alcohol and hookah until almost 4:30 a.m., with loud music continuing beyond that time. In response to the news, PCMC authorities issued a notice to the owner of Top 87, demanding that the hotel structure be razed and the hotel operations permanently closed. The Pimpri-Chinchwad police also conducted raids on various hotels and bars operating illegally and issued notices to their owners.

Read Also | Illegal Hookah Bars Operate Late at Night in Pimpri-Chinchwad

In recent years, PCMC limits have seen a surge in bars and restaurants serving alcohol and hookah without licenses. These establishments, often located in commercial neighbourhoods such as Hinjewadi, Wakad, and Ravet, cater to late-night partygoers, leading to issues such as noise pollution, drunk driving, and public safety concerns. These establishments not only violate regulations but also pose significant risks to citizens.

The PCMC civic administration's decisive crackdown on these illegal operations has been widely appreciated by locals and aims to restore law and order in the area.