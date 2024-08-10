Pune: Illegal Hookah Bars Operate Late at Night in Pimpri-Chinchwad

The Pune city civic administration has cracked down on illegal hookah bars and late-night pubs after various incidents, however, the party goers have shifted their base to the Pimpri-Chinchwad police Commissionerate limits.

Shocking revelations have come to light after a sting operation conducted by the LokmatTimes.com reporter in the Ravet area of Pimpri-Chinchwad, where late-night bars and pubs are openly serving alcohol and hookah beyond permissible hours right behind the Ravet Police station.

LokmatTimes.com reporter visited Top 87 restaurant at Bhondwa Chowk in Ravet and found banned hookah being served to patrons. Our reporter, while conversing with one of the captains serving in the restaurant, revealed that the restaurant serves food, alcohol and hookah till 6:30 am. Our reporter pretended to throw a party for his friends and inquired about the hotel operations.