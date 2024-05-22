Raid at Mira Road Bar: Illegal Hookah Den and Narcotic Substances Discovered, 11 Arrested

In a significant crackdown, authorities raided the GST Bar in Kashimira, near the Mumbai Toll Naka, for allegedly operating an illegal hookah den and dealing in narcotic substances. The operation resulted in the arrest of six customers, along with the bar's owner, Amit Mishra, the manager, and three waiters.

A few months ago, Thane police charged 25 individuals with obscenity following a raid on a restaurant-cum-bar in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra. During this operation, women singers and customers were found engaging in obscene acts. Charges were filed against 12 women, three male waiters, eight customers, and the establishment's owner and manager under Indian Penal Code sections 294 (obscene acts and songs) and 34 (common intention).

In September 2023, a viral video clip showed women performing raunchy dances while patrons showered them with money, prompting the police to raid Hotel Night City, a notorious ladies-cum-orchestra bar on Mira Road in Kashimira. Following the raid, ten individuals, including four women, the manager, cashier, and waiters, were detained. The women were released after being issued a notice under section 41 (a) (1) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). Ironically, only ₹2,500 in cash was recovered from the bar counter, despite the video showing patrons throwing large amounts of currency at the women. The main beneficiaries, including the owner and operator of the establishment, remained at large.

