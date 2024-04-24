Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Arrest Farmer for Cultivating Marijuana Worth Rs 11 Lakh in Agarwadi Farm

A farmer in Agarwadi, situated on Chakan Road, was arrested by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police on charges of cultivating marijuana on his property. According to police, the accused had reportedly cultivated 66 cannabis plants amidst his cornfield. On April 22nd, authorities confiscated approximately 23 kilograms of marijuana valued at Rs 11.5 lakh.

The individual arrested in connection with the case has been identified as Sadashiv Appasaheb Deshmukh, aged 65, residing on Agarwadi Road in Chakan. Police Sub-Inspector Namdev Talwade has lodged a formal complaint at the Chakan police station concerning this matter. The accused faces charges under sections 8(B), 20(A), and 20(C) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

According to the police, Assistant Police Inspector Prasanna Jarhad of Chakan police station received information that a farmer had planted marijuana in his field at Agarwadi on the Chakan-Kalus road. Based on that information, the police went to the farm owned by Sadashiv Deshmukh on the Chakan-Kalus road and inspected it.

At that time, a large number of cannabis plants were found in the corn fields. Police recovered almost 66 marijuana plants eight to ten feet in height weighing 23 kg. The police have seized the plants and further investigation is being conducted by the Chakan police.

