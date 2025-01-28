Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Bust Illegal Gas Refilling Operation, Five Arrested

Pimpri-Chinchwad police have uncovered an illegal gas refilling operation in the city. Five individuals were arrested in connection with the racket. The police seized assets worth Rs 8.32 lakh, which included 126 gas cylinders and two tempos. The illegal refilling operation was taking place in a residential area, which raised serious safety concerns for local residents.

This operation follows several similar incidents in the region. On May 19, 2024, a severe explosion occurred during a gas theft attempt in Shel Pimpalgaon. Two vehicles were destroyed in the blast. On October 8, 2023, a fire broke out in the Tathawade area while gas was being stolen from a tanker. Nine cylinders exploded and two school buses were damaged.

The practice of refilling domestic gas cylinders for commercial use or vehicles continues despite previous crackdowns. These operations often lack safety precautions, increasing the risk of accidents. The proximity to residential areas, schools, and colleges puts many lives at risk.

The crime branch conducted the raid and filed charges against the five arrested individuals. While residents have expressed relief at the police action, they remain concerned about the recurring nature of these illegal activities. Authorities are urging continued vigilance and stricter enforcement to prevent such dangerous operations in residential areas.