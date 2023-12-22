Pimpri Chinchwad Police Bust Interstate Cyber Fraud Ring, Arrest 14 in Rs. 200 Crore Money Laundering Scheme

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 22, 2023 02:03 PM

ir="ltr">Sahir Sheikh

In a significant crackdown on online fraud, the Pimpri Chinchwad police have arrested 14 individuals allegedly involved in a large-scale cybercrime operation. The interstate gang facilitated cybercrime by setting up and managing dummy bank accounts for money laundering, investigators believe.The investigation began with a complaint from a woman in Hinjewadi who reported being defrauded of over Rs. 71 lakh through an online task scam. The victim was promised substantial returns for completing online tasks such as evaluating hotels and restaurants on Google Maps. However, she was duped into transferring money to various accounts controlled by the fraudsters.

Based on the victim's complaint and a rise in similar cases, the Pimpri Chinchwad police commissioner initiated a detailed investigation. A dedicated team, including senior officers and crime branch personnel, tracked the flow of funds and identified the accused involved.Following extensive technical analysis and ground work, the police teams conducted raids across multiple states, including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Bihar, and Maharashtra. This led to the arrest of 14 individuals believed to be facilitating the fraudulent transactions.

Key Findings:

The arrested suspects are primarily identified as "smurfers," providing bank accounts to cybercriminals for illegal transactions.

Their bank accounts were used to launder over Rs. 200 crore in suspected cybercrime proceeds.

Initial investigations link the group to at least 17 fraud cases reported across Maharashtra, West Bengal, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh.

The mastermind behind the operation is suspected to be based abroad, utilizing proxy servers in Singapore, Dubai, and other locations.

The Pimpri Chinchwad police are actively investigating the mastermind and potential accomplices. They are also working to recover the defrauded funds and prevent future cybercrime activities.