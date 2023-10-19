Pimpri-Chinchwad: Police Sub-Inspector suspended after winning 1.5 crore on Dream11

Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) Somnath Zende has been suspended from his duties following a preliminary inquiry into his staggering 1.5 crore jackpot win on the popular fantasy sports platform, Dream11, on October 10, 2023.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Satish Mane confirmed the commencement of a preliminary inquiry into PSI Zende's sudden windfall. This investigation gained significant momentum as many questioned the legality of a police officer participating in gambling activities, sparking concerns about ethics and regulations. Leading the inquiry, Deputy Commissioner Swapna Gore stated, "We have tasked the concerned deputy commissioner of police to conduct an inquiry and submit a report. The focus will be on ensuring that a serving government official's conduct aligns with established rules when engaging in such lottery-based games."

Zende, after his substantial win, shared his journey into Dream11, revealing he had begun experimenting with the platform just 2-3 months ago. During the ongoing ICC World Cup, his carefully crafted Dream11 team for the England vs. Bangladesh match struck gold, earning him a substantial ₹1.5 crore.

Despite his success, Zende issued a word of caution, emphasizing the potential risks associated with such games. He advised prospective players to exercise great care and prudence when investing their money in these ventures.

As the inquiry unfolds, many will be closely watching to see how this unprecedented situation affects Zende's career and the broader discourse around police participation in gambling activities.