Pimpri-Chinchwad: Three Arrested in Rihan Shaikh Murder Case, Fourth Suspect Still at Large

Pimpri-Chinchwad, Maharashtra: The Anti-Narcotics Squad of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime Branch arrested three accused involved in the murder of a man with a criminal record.

The incident occurred on May 1 near Kalewadi Phata in the Wakad police station's jurisdiction. The arrested suspects are identified as Hrithik Dilip Chavan (21, Mahadev Ali, Old Sangvi), Premya alias Prem Prakash More (18, Shitalanagar, Old Sangvi), and Deepak Kokate.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Sandeep Doifode, the victim, Rihan Shaikh (Juni Sangvi), and suspect Prem More had a fight a few days earlier, during which Rihan assaulted More at his home. Police believe this altercation motivated the murder.

On the evening of May 1, More spotted Rihan near Sangvi and, along with Chavan, Kokate, and another unidentified friend named Karthik, chased him. More caught Rihan near Kalewadi Phata, and Chavan allegedly stabbed him with a sharp knife. The other suspects reportedly kicked and assaulted Rihan with sticks and stones.

Rihan was rushed to the hospital but pronounced dead by doctors. The Wakad police station registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including murder (302), wrongful restraint (341), unlawful assembly (143), rioting (147, 148, 149), and relevant sections of the Arms Act.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police launched a search for the suspects. Acting on a tip, officers Prasad Kalate and Vijay Daundkar of the Anti-Narcotics Squad apprehended Chavan, More, and Kokate near Nigdi Jakat Naka. A fourth suspect, Omkar Pandurang Shendge (22, Dapodi), remains at large.