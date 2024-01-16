Pimpri-Chinchwad to Face Water Shutdown Thursday, Low Pressure Friday

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Residents of Pimpri-Chinchwad will face a water outage on Thursday, January 18th, as the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation's (PCMC) water supply department undertakes essential maintenance of the Rawet water pumping station and equipment within the city's water distribution system.

Shutdown:

Rawet water pumping station: Thursday, January 18th, 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Thursday, January 18th, 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM Evening water supply to Pimpri-Chinchwad city: Thursday, January 18th

Disruptions:

Residents can expect irregular and low-pressure water supply on Friday, January 19th, morning. PCMC urges residents to stock sufficient water and use it judiciously during the shutdown and disruption period