Pimpri-Chinchwad to Face Water Shutdown Thursday, Low Pressure Friday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 16, 2024 02:53 PM2024-01-16T14:53:09+5:302024-01-16T14:54:07+5:30
Pimpri-Chinchwad: Residents of Pimpri-Chinchwad will face a water outage on Thursday, January 18th, as the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation's (PCMC) ...
Pimpri-Chinchwad: Residents of Pimpri-Chinchwad will face a water outage on Thursday, January 18th, as the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation's (PCMC) water supply department undertakes essential maintenance of the Rawet water pumping station and equipment within the city's water distribution system.
Shutdown:
- Rawet water pumping station: Thursday, January 18th, 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM
- Evening water supply to Pimpri-Chinchwad city: Thursday, January 18th
Disruptions:
Residents can expect irregular and low-pressure water supply on Friday, January 19th, morning. PCMC urges residents to stock sufficient water and use it judiciously during the shutdown and disruption periodOpen in app