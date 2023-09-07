Pimpri-Chinchwad: Unidentified woman's body found in well, suicide suspected

In a tragic incident that occurred at around 6 pm on Thursday, the lifeless body of an unidentified woman, aged between 40 and 45, was discovered in a well located in Sainath Nagar, Nigdi. The Nigdi Police, led by Senior Police Inspector Ranganath Unde, promptly responded to information received by the police control room regarding the discovery.

Upon reaching the scene, police found the woman's body floating in the well, with her slippers nearby. Firefighters collaborated with the police to retrieve the body from the well, and it was subsequently transported to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital in Pimpri for a post-mortem examination.

Police are currently investigating the incident, with initial suspicions suggesting the possibility of suicide, as no external marks of injury were evident on the woman's body.