Pimpri: Prostitution Racket Busted in Pune Spa; Three Women Rescued, One Arrested

Pimpri: Police have busted a prostitution racket operating in the name of massage at a spa centre and rescued three women. The anti-human trafficking cell of the Pimpri-Chinchwad crime branch conducted the operation around 10 pm on Monday at The Ridge Spa, a massage parlour in Presting Square Mall in Wakad.

Umesh alias Aniket Indrajit Dubey (38), a resident of Baner, Pune, was arrested in this connection. Police registered a case against him and the woman, the driver-owner of the spa centre. According to police, they received information about prostitution at The Ridge Spa, a massage parlour in Presting Square Mall in Wakad. Accordingly, a team of the Immoral Trafficking Prevention Cell raided the spa centre and took action. It was found that three women were lured into prostitution on the pretext of money. The three women were rescued by the police.



The team comprising police inspector Devendra Chavan, police officials Sunil Shirsat, Maruti Karchunde, Bhagwanta Muthe, Vaishnavi Gawde, Sangeeta Jadhav and Sonali Mane of the Immoral Traffic Prevention Cell carried out the operation.