Pink Rickshaw Yojana: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Announces Auto Rickshaw Distribution as Diwali Bonus and Dussehra Gift

During the event in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that the day all the sisters become millionaires will be a day of satisfaction. During the programme of 'Mukhya Mantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana', CM Shinde promised to give pink rickshaws as a Diwali bonus to women in the state.

Speaking to news agency ANI in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar said that the Maharashtra government 2.5 crore women have benefitted from Mukhyamantri Ladli Bhen Yojana. "Today, pink rickshaw yojana has also been started here. A lot of women have been given this pink rickshaw, this is Diwali's bonus and Dussehra's best wishes...I give everyone my best wishes," he added.

#WATCH | Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde says, "Today is a happy day and it is Navratri. We started the Mukhyamantri Ladli Bhen Yojana and 2.5 crore women have benefitted from it. Today, pink rickshaw yojana has also been started here. A lot of women have been given this pink… pic.twitter.com/Ad5aJHgIZL — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2024

Taking a snatching attack on Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the state, CM Shinde said, "The Opposition is only spreading false information about our schemes like Ladki Bahin. We are depositing money into your accounts, and they (opposition) went to the Bombay High Court against our schemes, but BHC rejected their petition and ordered in our favour."

He said that the opposition engaged in scams in many schemes, including the Khichdi scam. The opposition engaged in corruption in the Khichdi scam and other schemes," he added.

The pink Rickshaw Yojana scheme, launched in collaboration with the Department of Women and Child Development (WCD), is expected to create job opportunities for women across Maharashtra.