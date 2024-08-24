'Please Focus On Safety Of Women...': Rohit Pawar Pens Letter To PM Modi Ahead Of His Maharashtra Visit

There has been a significant increase in incidents of violence against women in the state. Following the incident in Badlapur, numerous similar cases have come to light, heating up the political climate in the state. In response to these incidents, the Maha Vikas Aghadi had called for a statewide bandh today. However, after a ruling from the High Court, they were forced to retract this decision. Meanwhile, in connection with the issue of violence against women, Rohit Pawar of the Nationalist Congress Party (SP) has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to visit Maharashtra tomorrow and attend a women’s empowerment event in Jalgaon. Before this visit, Rohit Pawar has sent a letter to the Prime Minister, which he shared on social media.

“Maharashtra has seen a dramatic rise in cases of violence against women. The state government has entirely ignored this issue, making the question of women’s safety extremely critical. The increasing crime rate has raised concerns about the efficiency of the Home Department. There is also a growing demand for the implementation of the Shakti Act. I am writing this letter to bring this situation to your attention as you visit Maharashtra tomorrow,” Rohit Pawar wrote in his post.

“You are visiting Maharashtra after a long gap since the Lok Sabha campaign, and it is essential to inform you about the current state of affairs. Maharashtra, which has been blessed by the work of Rajmata Jijau, Punyashlok Ahilyabai Holkar, Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule, and Mata Ramai, and which has set an example for women’s empowerment, is now facing serious concerns regarding the safety of its daughters,” Pawar added in the letter.

“Just two days before Independence Day, a tragic incident occurred in Badlapur, Thane district, where two young girls were assaulted. Due to political pressure, the police did not even register the complaint for 15 hours. The government ignored the issue until the people of Badlapur took to the streets. In the last 10 days, 12 incidents of assault have been reported. After each incident, the state government only promises to fast-track the cases and expedite justice, but nothing materializes. Recently, assaults occurred in Shilphata and Uran in Thane district, and despite large protests and promises from the government, no action has been taken,” he stated.

“The Shakti Act, which is crucial for women’s safety in Maharashtra, was passed during the MVA government, but the central government has stalled it for technical reasons. The central government’s objections include renaming the Act from ‘Shakti’ to a number, arguing that a separate law already exists for cyber crimes. They have also objected to the provision in the Act that requires completion of investigations within a month, citing that such a timeframe is not feasible,” the letter further notes.

“In reality, although the central government’s objections are technical, they have caused this important legislation to be stalled. Given the need for the Shakti Act to deter perpetrators of violence against women, it is essential to implement this law not only in Maharashtra but across the country,” he concluded.

“As you lead on the global stage and promote women’s empowerment policies, it is concerning that the government from your own party in Maharashtra is showing extreme insensitivity towards issues of women’s safety. It is necessary to address this with the Maharashtra government. Whether it is women’s safety or rising crime rates, the Home Department has failed completely and must be handed over to a more competent individual. As you visit Maharashtra, please focus on the safety of women and law and order, and ensure the implementation of the Shakti Act,” he urged.