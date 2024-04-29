PM Modi in Maharashtra Today: Pune Traffic Police Issues Advisory; Check Details

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit in Maharashtra's Pune on Monday, April 29, city traffic police issued an advisory for vehicular movement. PM Modi will address six campaign rallies for the MahaYuti alliance in Maharashtra on Monday and Tuesday.

PM Modi will address the Lok Sabha election rally in Pune on Monday. The rally is slated for 5.45 p.m. at Race Course ground in Pune's Hadapsar, where he will campaign for the BJP nominee from Pune, Murlidhar Mohol. Pune city, Shirur, and Maval will go to the polls on May 13, and Baramati will have the election on May 7.

Check Traffic Diversion For PM Modi's Rally:

Pune Traffic Advisory:

Check Traffic Restrictions

A traffic advisory was issued to maintain two-way traffic from the water tank in the racecourse area to Turf Club Chowk Road.

The route from Turf Club's main entrance to Turf Club Chowk will be closed to vehicular movement on Monday until further notice.

The route towards the Turf Club's main entrance will also be closed for vehicular movement.

Another route segment will also remain closed during the specified period.

Check Alternate Routes

Golibar Maidan to Bhairobanala (Solapur Road): Alternate route – via Golibar Maidan Chowk to Lullanagar.

Bhairobanala to Golibar Maidan Chowk (Solapur Road): Alternate route – via Bhairobanala to Lullanagar.

Bhairobanala to Morodha: Alternate Route – Bt. Kawade Junction to B.T. Kavade Road via flyover to the desired destination.

Mor Odha to Mammadevi (via Kahun Road Junction Beur Road): Alternate Route – Mor Odha – Sadan Command – Council Hall –

Behind Blue Nile to the desired location.