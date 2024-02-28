PM Modi in Yavatmal: Prime Minister Accepts Various Gifts Made by Locals - Watch

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 28, 2024 06:30 PM2024-02-28T18:30:54+5:302024-02-28T18:30:59+5:30

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Yavatmal, Maharashtra, to inaugurate key railway projects on the Wardha-Yavatmal-Nanded line on Wednesday, February 29. PM Modi received various gifts made by the locals in Yavatmal. Amidst the bustling crowd, eager locals had prepared special gifts to offer their esteemed guests. From handcrafted artefacts to traditional artworks, each gift reflected the rich culture and heritage of Maharashtra.

Watch Video:

PM Modi will inaugurate several projects valued over Rs 1300 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana (PMKSY) and Baliraja Jal Sanjeevani Yojana (BJSY). These projects are strategically designed to benefit the Marathwada and Vidarbha regions, contributing to agricultural development.

