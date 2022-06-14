PM Modi inaugurates Sant Tukaram temple in Dehu

Shri Sant Tukaram Maharaj Shila Mandir was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A large number of Warakaris were present at this time. Everyone was looking forward to the event. Finally, this temple has been inaugurated. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis were present on the occasion.

Warakaris welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi with great enthusiasm.

Sant Tukaram was a Warkari saint and poet, famously known for Abhanga devotional poetry and community-oriented worship through spiritual songs known as 'kirtans'. He lived in Dehu. A Shila Mandir was built after his demise, but it was not formally structured as a temple, the statement said.It has been rebuilt in stone masonry with 36 peaks, and also carries an idol of Sant Tukaram. The Jal Bhushan has been the official residence of the Governor of Maharashtra since 1885. Upon completing its lifespan, it was demolished and a new building was sanctioned in its place.Foundation stone for the new building was laid by President Ram Nath Kovind in August, 2019.All distinctive features of the old building have been preserved in the newly constructed building, the statement said.In 2016, the then Governor of Maharashtra, Vidyasagar Rao, had found a bunker in Raj Bhawan. It had earlier been used by Britishers as a secret storage for arms and ammunition. The bunker was renovated in 2019. The Gallery of Revolutionaries has been developed in the bunker as a one of its kind museum, to commemorate the contributions of freedom fighters and revolutionaries of Maharashtra.