PM Modi Maharashtra Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Criticizes Opposition Ahead of Chandrapur Rally

Ahead of the Lok Sabha Election, all political parties are campaigning and trying to present their points to the voters. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also traveling from state to state, holding public rallies to connect with voters and promote Lok Sabha candidates. PM Modi will be in Maharashtra to promote BJP candidate Sudhir Mungantiwar from the Chandrapur Lok Sabha Constituency.

This meeting has been organized on a 16-acre site near Morwa Airport in Chandrapur. BJP workers are excited as Prime Minister Modi is coming to Maharashtra for a public meeting for the first time after the announcement of the Lok Sabha election program. Similarly, before this meeting, Prime Minister Modi commented on this meeting by writing a post on X in Marathi.

"Maharashtra's people have decided to make the BJP-NDA candidates win in the Lok Sabha elections," said Narendra Modi as he criticizes political opponents. Modi also said that there will be an opportunity to take the blessings of our loved ones in Chandrapur today at 5 pm. Meanwhile, it will be important to see what issues Prime Minister Modi raises in today's meeting and who he targets.

महाराष्ट्रातील जनमानसाने लोकसभा निवडणुकीत भाजपा - एनडीएच्या उमेदवारांना विजयी करण्याचा महाप्रण केला आहे. चंद्रपुरात आज संध्याकाळी ५ वाजता आपल्या प्रियजनांचे आशीर्वाद घेण्याची संधी मिळणार आहे. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 8, 2024

How is the planning of the meeting?

To campaign for the Lok Sabha elections, Narendra Modi has organized a public meeting at Morwa today at 5 pm. A 16-acre farm near Morwa airport has been prepared for this meeting organized for the campaign of Sudhir Mungantiwar, the candidate of Mahayuti for the Chandrapur Constituency. For this, there is a strong police presence and the administration has also started paying attention to this. District Election Officer Vinay Gowda and Superintendent of Police Mumakka Sudarshan inspected the venue. Narendra Modi had come to Chandrapur for BJP's campaign meeting in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. He was not the Prime Minister at that time. BJP got a majority in that election and then Modi became Prime Minister. Now after almost ten years, Narendra Modi is coming to Chandrapur. Therefore, everyone's attention has been drawn to their meeting.



Meanwhile, Chandrapur district, situated at the far end of Maharashtra, holds significance not just within the state but also nationally. This is evident from the fact that four Prime Ministers, including visits to Chandrapur city, have graced the district. These visits have included campaign meetings and other events. Narendra Modi's initial visit to Chandrapur occurred before assuming the role of Prime Minister. Now, a decade later, he returns to Chandrapur in his capacity as the Prime Minister.