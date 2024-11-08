PM Modi Maharashtra Visit: Prime Minister To Launch Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 Campaign With Dhule Rally (Watch Video)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to kick off the Maharashtra Assembly election campaign with a rally in Dhule’s Dassera Maidan. Anticipation is high as locals and BJP supporters prepare for the event, scheduled to mark the beginning of Modi's state-wide campaign for the upcoming assembly elections.Over 3,000 police officers will be deployed to ensure tight security during the Prime Minister’s visit. Preparations are in full swing, and the city is abuzz with excitement.

Expressing enthusiasm for Modi’s arrival, a local resident commented, "Prime Minister Modi is great. Today, the arrival of Modi ji is something we’ve all eagerly anticipated. Modi ji has not only earned respect in our country but also internationally. Global leaders have praised him, and Modi ji is leading the nation forward." The Maharashtra Assembly elections will witness the presence of two factions each of the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) other than the fight between traditional national rivals Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party. The Maharashtra Assembly election is scheduled to be held in Maharashtra on 20 November 2024 to elect the 288 members of the 15th Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, the counting and the results will be declared on 23 November 2024.