PM Modi must pass resolution in Parliament for Maratha reservation: Manikrao Shinde

Manikrao Shinde, the founder of Maratha Mawala Sanghatana, has emphasized that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should lead the effort to pass a resolution in Parliament, ensuring that Marathas receive a reservation that withstands legal scrutiny.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has assured he would take all efforts to ensure the community gets quota, he said, adding that ruling alliance leaders will lose their (poll) deposits if this promise is not fulfilled.

Maratha community will get long-lasting reservation only after a resolution is passed in Parliament under the leadership of Narendra Modi. Otherwise, the reservation declared by the state government will not stand in courts, Shinde claimed in a press conference here.

His organisation will submit memorandums on the quota issue to Union ministers Raosaheb Danve, Bhagwat Karad and as well as other ruling alliance MLAs and MPs, Shinde said. He rued the delay in the construction of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj memorial at sea despite the foundation stone of the project being laid by PM Modi. If our demands are not met, we will start an agitation, the Maratha Mawala Sanghatana founder warned.