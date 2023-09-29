PM Modi must personally intervene to restore peace: Sharad Pawar-led NCP on Manipur violence

Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) said peace continues to elude strife-torn Manipur despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assurance in Parliament, and demanded his immediate intervention. The Shiv Sena (UBT) also sought to know what the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government at the Centre was doing to improve the situation in Manipur.

PM Modi assured the country that peace will be restored in the state of Manipur soon, but it eludes the state and violence continues there, Clyde Crasto, national spokesperson of the NCP said in a statement. Yesterday, the private residence of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh was attacked. If this can happen to a person in government, one can understand what the common people of Manipur are suffering for months, he said.

This inability to stop violence in the state is the failure of both the state and the central government, which is headed by BJP, he said. Therefore, our PM Narendra Modi ji must now personally intervene in this sensitive matter by calling the warring communities of Manipur, understand their reason for unrest and find a way to bring truce between them and eventually restore peace in Manipur, Crasto added.