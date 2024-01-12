PM Modi offers prayers at Ramkund, performs pooja at Kalaram temple in Nashik

In a notable development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted a roadshow in Nashik, Maharashtra, during which he visited Ramkund to offer prayers and performed pooja at Shree Kalaram Mandir. The Prime Minister is slated to inaugurate the National Youth Festival in the region.

During his roadshow, which started from Hotel Mirchi Chowk, PM Modi was accompanied by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar and many BJP leaders. After the roadshow, Modi reached Ramkund, located on the bank of Godavari river, where he was offered a traditional ‘pagdi’ (turban) by the Nashik Purohit Sangh president Satish Shukla.

The PM performed Jal Pujan and aarti there. He also met Annasaheb More, chief of Akhil Bharatiya Swami Samarth Gurukul Peeth, Swami Samvidnanda Saraswati of Nashik-based Kailas Math and Tushar Bhosale of BJP’s spiritual cell.

Later, he offered prayers at the famous Kalaram temple, dedicated to Lord Ram, located in the Panchvati area. The temple is also known for a protest launched by B R Ambedkar on March 2 1930, to seek entry for Dalits into the shrine.

A multitude of individuals gathered along the roadshow route, expressing a warm welcome to the Prime Minister. Diverse artists and distinctive groups, including those showcasing the renowned 'Nashik Dhol' and tribal performers, added vibrant performances to the event. The roadshow, spanning over 2 kilometers, culminated at Sant Janardan Swami Maharaj Chowk after an engaging nearly 35-minute journey.