PM Modi pays homage to Tilak on his 103rd death anniversary, to be conferred with Lokmanya Tilak National Award today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid homage to Lokmanya Tilak on his 103rd death anniversary.“I pay homage to Lokmanya Tilak on his Punya Tithi,” read a post on PM Modi's official Twitter handle.Prime Minister Modi will be visiting Pune on Tuesday during which he will lay the foundation stone for various development projects, stated an official release from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Sunday.

Further, as per the statement, he will be conferred with the Lokmanya Tilak National Award at an event where he will share the stage with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar.Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said that he was humbled to have been picked for this honor. Ahead of PM Modi’s visit, additional municipal commissioner at PMC Vikas Dhakane held a meeting with the municipal administration and instructed staff to not allow digging of roads mainly around Lohegaon airport, Yerawada, Rajbhavan, and Swargate from where Prime Minister is likely to travel, said an official.