PM Modi takes a dig at MVA says, MVA stalled Maharashtra's development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is in Mumbai to launch development projects took a veiled dig at MVA. He said the development work of the double-engine government got stalled in between. This is the first time after the Independence that India is dreaming big. Otherwise, India spent a lot of time discussing poverty and seeking help from others. Now is the time when the world too has confidence in India's big dreams," PM Modi said. adding that Eknath Shinde told him about his experience at Davos. "Everywhere this is the emotion for India now," PM Modi added.

In the coming 25 years, many cities in Maharashtra will add speed to India's development, PM Modi said. "That's why Mumbai needs to be prepared for the future. Till 2014. Mumbai Metro was 10-11km. But the moment you brought the double-engine government, the speed increased," PM Modi said. "Work is going on a mission mode to expand the network of the Indian Railways. Mumbai locals will also benefit from it. The double-engine government wants to ensure that every people get the amenities that were beyond their reach a few years ago. That is why we are developing railway stations like airports," PM Modi added. The Uddhav Thackeray's faction of Shivsena slammed Bharatiya Janata Party and PM Modi ahead of the PM's first visit to Mumbai after Eknath Shinde became the chief minister of Maharashtra. Shivsena accused the government of taking away lakhs of crores of projects from Maharashtra, making the youth jobless and unemployed.