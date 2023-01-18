PM Modi to launch projects worth Rs 38,000 crore during his visit to Mumbai on Jan 19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for a string of projects worth more than Rs 38,000 crore aimed at developing infrastructure, easing urban travel, and strengthening healthcare during his visit to Mumbai on Jan 19.

According to a report of PTI, The prime minister will dedicate to the nation the Mumbai Metro Rail Lines 2A and 7, worth around Rs 12,600 crore. He will also lay the foundation stones for seven sewage treatment plants, a road concretisation project, and redevelopment of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at a function to be held on the MMRDA grounds in the Bandra Kurla Complex, an official release said.

Notably, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has set its eyes on the cash-rich Mumbai civic body to dislodge the rival Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) faction from power in the civic elections, the schedule for which is yet to be announced.

The 18.6 km-long Mumbai Metro Rail line 2A connects suburban Dahisar (East) with the 16.5 km-long DN Nagar (yellow line) while the metro line 7 joints Andheri (East) with Dahisar (East). Interestingly, the foundation stones of these lines were laid by PM Modi in 2015. He will also launch MUMBAI 1 Mobile App and National Common Mobility Card (Mumbai 1).

The app will facilitate ease of travel which can be shown at the entry gates of Metro stations. It supports digital payment to buy tickets through UPI.

The seven sewage treatment plants for which PM Modi will lay the foundation stone will be built at a cost of around Rs 17,200 crore. These plants will be set up in suburban Malad, Bhandup, Versova, Ghatkopar, Bandra, Dharavi and Worli. They will have a combined capacity of around 2,460 MLD.